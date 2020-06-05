Is sustainability undergoing a pandemic pause?
Joel Makower explores how the sustainability movement is maintaining momentum as the coronavirus crisis continues to unfold
If you were to believe the mainstream business media, there would be no question whatsoever that the twin crises of a pandemic and a recession have pretty much put the kibosh on sustainable business activity....
Boris Johnson urges push for 'greener, cleaner and more resilient future' post-pandemic
Business Secretary Alok Sharma also calls for 'global green recovery' as top government figures offer further signs the green economy could be set to benefit in economic stimulus plans
Labour calls on Government to mobilise a 'zero carbon army' of workers to drive green recovery
Party calls for green jobs blitz, as it launches month-long consultation that seeks views from businesses, industry groups, unions, workers, and campaigners on specific measures that can be taken to kick start a green recovery.
Global briefing: Hungary passes net zero law
Plus all the top green business news from around the world this week
Rolls Royce pledges to navigate path to net zero emissions by mid-century
Engine marker pledges to boost low-carbon technology R&D and reach net zero across its operations by the end of the decade, as it announces plans to cut 3,000 jobs across the UK amid coronavirus crisis.