Global briefing: Hungary passes net zero law
Plus all the top green business news from around the world this week
Hungary approves net zero law and issues green bond Hungary has become the latest country to pass net zero legislation, after the national parliament this week approved a law that establishes a 2050...
Boris Johnson urges push for 'greener, cleaner and more resilient future' post-pandemic
Business Secretary Alok Sharma also calls for 'global green recovery' as top government figures offer further signs the green economy could be set to benefit in economic stimulus plans
Labour calls on Government to mobilise a 'zero carbon army' of workers to drive green recovery
Party calls for green jobs blitz, as it launches month-long consultation that seeks views from businesses, industry groups, unions, workers, and campaigners on specific measures that can be taken to kick start a green recovery.
Rolls Royce pledges to navigate path to net zero emissions by mid-century
Engine marker pledges to boost low-carbon technology R&D and reach net zero across its operations by the end of the decade, as it announces plans to cut 3,000 jobs across the UK amid coronavirus crisis.