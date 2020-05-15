Global Briefing: Norway sovereign wealth fund blacklists coal firms

Global Briefing: Norway sovereign wealth fund blacklists coal firms
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Plus all the top green business news from around the world this week

Norway excludes commodities giants from flagship fund over coal activity Norway's sovereign wealth fund has followed up on its recent pledge to strengthen its climate-related investment criteria by excluding...

To continue reading...

More on Management

More news