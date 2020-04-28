'Dramatic improvements': Onshore wind, solar, and battery costs plummet further worldwide

Wind and solar are now the cheapest new build power sources in many parts of the world
The cost of electricity from solar, onshore wind and battery storage continues downward drive, BNEF analysis shows

Renewable electricity costs have continued their rapid downward trajectory, with onshore wind or solar PV projects now the cheapest form of new build power generation in regions covering at least two-thirds...

