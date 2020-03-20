Global briefing: Tesla suspends Fremont factory production as global pandemic escalates
Plus all the top key green business news from around the world
Tesla takes decision to 'temporarily suspend production' at California site Tesla yesterday issued a statement confirming it has decided to temporarily suspend production at its factory in Fremont, California,...
Octopus Renewables snaps up eight UK solar farms in £144m mega-deal
Latest swoop from green energy investor sees it acquire solar farms with a combined capacity 123MW
Cohabiting with a virus: We must learn to live life on land more sustainably
The current pandemic crisis offers a chance to reimagine our approaches to managing natural resources, argues Martin Noponen of the Rainforest Alliance
Penso Power to expand 'Europe's largest battery storage scheme'
Company secures planning permission for 50MW extension to 100MW energy storage project, following off-take agreement with Shell