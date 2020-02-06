Is the car industry putting the brakes on the corporate rollout of EVs?

Is the car industry putting the brakes on the corporate rollout of EVs?
Growing corporate demand for electric vehicles indicates the UK could phase-out new fossil fuel cars by 2030, but trail-blazing EV100 members fear the limited supply of EVs could delay the shift

Huge corporate demand for electric vehicles is on course to put at least 2.5 million battery cars and rising on the roads by 2030, but concern is growing among companies that the supply of EVs from carmakers...

