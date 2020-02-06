Is the car industry putting the brakes on the corporate rollout of EVs?
Growing corporate demand for electric vehicles indicates the UK could phase-out new fossil fuel cars by 2030, but trail-blazing EV100 members fear the limited supply of EVs could delay the shift
Huge corporate demand for electric vehicles is on course to put at least 2.5 million battery cars and rising on the roads by 2030, but concern is growing among companies that the supply of EVs from carmakers...
Government unveils £50m plan to create England's 'first all-electric bus town'
One council in England could secure up to £50m to switch all their local buses to run on batteries by 2025 through a new government competition
Developing a sustainable workforce: Our people are key to enabling the low carbon future
Ulf Bengtsson, Centrica's group head of talent, resourcing, learning & employee experience, outlines how an empowered workforce can help drive a shift in sustainability
How the UK's net zero mission reaches all the way to Antarctica
Science Minister Chris Skidmore explains how the UK's scientific heritage and £300m polar infrastructure programme is helping the world better understand climate risks
Nissan Leaf revs up autonomous vehicle research with 230 mile self-driven journey
A successful test drive of an autonomous vehicle by Nissan Leaf has been hailed by ministers as further evidence of the UK's leadership in clean and intelligent vehicle technology