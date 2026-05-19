CBI calls for new generation of public-private partnerships to ramp up infrastructure investment

New report urges governments to 'move beyond the ghost of the past; and introduce reforms that could unlock fresh wave of public and private sector investment
The CBI will today publish a new report calling on the government to embrace a 'bold, modern approach' to public-private partnerships (PPPs) that could accelerate investment in much needed new infrastructure,...
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