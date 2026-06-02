'A powerhouse for investment': Reaction to the latest net zero economy data

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 9 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Politicians, business leaders, economists, and climate campaigners offer their take on new analysis showing the UK's net zero industries generated £105bn for the UK last year

Fresh analysis has today found that the UK's burgeoning net zero industries are worth £105bn to the economy and support more than a million jobs, which are better paid and more productive than the national...

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