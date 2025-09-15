How ENSO's EV tyre rollout is putting the brakes on a 'hidden climate problem'

Gunnlaugur Erlendsson, CEO at ENSO Tyres, reflects on partnering with Uber, how EVs use tyres differently to petrol cars, and helping Prince William fit a tyre
BusinessGreen Intelligence: What was your background before launching? Gunnlaugur Erlendsson: I trained as a lawyer, then moved into private equity and venture capital. I came across the tyre industry...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis