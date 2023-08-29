Marika McCauley Sine: 'Sustainability wasn't on the curriculum when most senior executives got their MBAs'

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Marika McCauley Sine: 'Sustainability wasn't on the curriculum when most senior executives got their MBAs'

Mars Petcare's chief sustainability officer explores the concept of 'cathedral thinking' and what makes turning new green innovations into scalable solutions so challenging

Marika McCauley Sine is the chief sustainability officer of Mars Petcare, which provides pet health and nutrition products alongside veterinary health services via a global network of over 2,000 pet hospitals....

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone

'Off-grid entertainment': BP Pulse fires up 'world first' EV-powered silent disco

'Critical juncture': GWEC forecasts 380GW new offshore wind by 2032

More on Management

Companies ignore climate adaptation at their peril
Management

Companies ignore climate adaptation at their peril

Organisations are currently locked into a ‘mitigation mindset’ that ignores adaptation risks, writes Emapsite’s Ben Ruhrmund

Ben Ruhrmund, Emapsite
clock 18 August 2023 • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Management

SBTi: Companies setting science-based climate goals now make up third of global economy

The corporate climate target standards body reveals 87 per cent increase in number of firms worldwide setting science-based targets last year, with second highest number based in UK

Amber Rolt
clock 17 August 2023 • 3 min read
Dr David Pugh: 'There are no competitors when it comes to sustainability - and it's not a market'
Management

Dr David Pugh: 'There are no competitors when it comes to sustainability - and it's not a market'

The Digital Catapult’s head of sustainability, Dr David Pugh, reflects on learning the green ropes as a teen working in Marks & Spencer and the importance of commercialising the ‘twin transition’

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 August 2023 • 6 min read