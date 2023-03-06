Zoom in on Net Zero - with Schneider Electric's Joel Babu

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

VIDEO: Schneider Electric senior consultant chats to BusinessGreen's editor in chief James Murray about the challenges for sustainability leaders in navigating the net zero transition

Schneider Electric's works with some of the world's biggest companies in helping them on their journey to developing, setting and driving towards corporate net zero targets.

As a result, the French multinational is perfectly placed to give a view on the opportunities and challenges facing firms as they embark on their decarbonisation journeys.

Recently Joel Babu - a senior consultant at Schneider Electric - sat down with BusinessGreen's editor in chief James Murray to set out some of the major hurdles facing firms targeting net zero, from a lack of clarity as to what they need to do and can achieve, the vast amounts of challenging terminologies, accreditations and frameworks that corporate sustainability leaders must muddle through, the lack of clear, reliable data to inform decisions, and how to turn corporate ambitions into action on the ground that drives down emissions and capitalises on new green market opportunities.

The fascinating interview can be watched back in full above.

This video is sponsored by Schneider Electric.

