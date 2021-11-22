Net Zero Culture Spotlight: Ogilvy UK's vice chairman Rory Sutherland

Rory Sutherland is the vice chairman at advertising giant Ogilvy, a job title he has described as "attractively vague", as it has allowed him to co-found a behavioral science practice within the agency.

He works with a consulting practice of psychology graduates who look for "unseen opportunities" in consumer behaviour. These are the very small contextual changes which can have enormous effects on the decisions people make, such as tripling the sales rate of a call centre by adding just a few sentences to the script.

Before founding Ogilvy Change, Rory was a copywriter and creative director at Ogilvy for over 20 years, having joined as a graduate trainee in 1988. He has variously been president of the IPA, chair of the judges for the direct jury at Cannes film festival, and has spoken at TED Global. He writes regular columns for the Spectator, Market Leader and Impact, and also occasional pieces for Wired. He is also the author of two books: The Wiki Man and Alchemy.

In the first in our series of interviews profiling the speakers taking part in BusinessGreen's upcoming Net Zero Culture Summit next month, Sutherland talks behaviour and social changes and how learning from past reforms will help provide a framework for future sustainable decision-making.

