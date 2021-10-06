Net Zero Festival: The economic case for a net zero industrial revolution

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

VIDEO: CBI's chief economist Rain Newton-Smith explains why the net zero transition is inevitable, desirable, and affordable

Rain Newton-Smith is chief economist at Britain's biggest business group the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), which speaks on behalf of around 190,000 companies collectively employing almost seven million people.

With a career that has taken in spells at the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, the International Monetary Fund and Oxford Economics, Newton-Smith is one of the country's leading economic experts, and since joining the CBI, one of her core focuses has been on the transition to a net zero, sustainable economy.

At BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival last week, Newton-Smith set out the economic case for net zero in the UK - the necessity, benefits and challenges - and argued the transition is not only desireable and inevitable, but also, crucially, affordable. Her keynote speech, and the interview which followed with the BBC's energy and environment analyst Roger Harrabin, can be watched in full above.

All of the panel debates, keynote speeches, and presentations from the Net Zero Festival - which took place over three days from 29 September 2021 featuring hundreds of top speakers from business, politics and academia - are now available to watch again on demand by signing up for free on the Net Zero Festival website.

 

 

 

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Reheating the shale gas debate will not solve the gas crunch

Drone data proves impact of positive environmental messaging

Most read
01

Racing ahead: Why climate change innovation isn't just about technology

• 3 min read
02

Cargill aims to connect farmers to carbon offset buyers

• 3 min read
03

'Truly remarkable': Norway-UK subsea clean power interconnector comes online

• 3 min read
04

Plan A: M&S targets net zero supply chain and products by 2040 in revamped strategy

• 3 min read
05

'We can't wait decades to see progress': Mars targets net zero for value chain by 2050

• 4 min read

More on Policy

Much can be achieved unilaterally or by businesses alone to put the world on a path to 1.5C, according to the ETC
Energy

Decade of delivery: How can businesses help keep 1.5C alive at COP26?

The latest report from the Energy Transitions Commission has set out a roadmap for how the world can move on to a 1.5C warming trajectory over the course of the coming decade

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock • 9 min read
Environment Agency to introduce standards for measuring environmental impact of food and drink companies
Management

Environment Agency to introduce standards for measuring environmental impact of food and drink companies

A new BEIS funded project aims to help food and drink companies effectively communicate their environmental performance

Bea Tridimas
clock • 2 min read
Mars has enhanced its climate ambitions
Management

'We can't wait decades to see progress': Mars targets net zero for value chain by 2050

Mars CEO calls for corporate net zero goals which are 'fit for purpose' as multinational ramps up science-based targets to cover entire business and value chain

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read