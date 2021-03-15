Digitalise to survive: Microsoft energy chief Darryl Willis on how data could drive the clean tech transition
The oil and gas sector is in the midst of a digital transformation. Amid depressed prices and slumping demand for fossil fuels, firms have embraced cloud computing and data services that allow them to...
More news
Net Zero Festival: Last chance to register for inaugural Net Zero Finance event
There are a handful of passes still available for tomorrow's Net Zero Finance summit, featuring top speakers such as Hiro Mizuno, Sonny Kapoor, and Catherine Howarth
Central banks should adopt explicit net zero strategies, economists argue
Research led by LSE and SOAS academics argues central banks hold significant sway over the wider financial system's ability to reach net zero
RWE takes controlling stake in 400MW Rampion offshore wind farm
German energy giant to finalise transaction that will see it take up E.ON's remaining 20 per cent stake in project off the Sussex coast
Missing the hot stuff: Where the Budget failed on heat decarbonisation
A 'super deduction' for low carbon home heating technologies could have enthused householders and markets alike, argues Seahorse Environmental's Lizzy Roberts