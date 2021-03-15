Digitalise to survive: Microsoft energy chief Darryl Willis on how data could drive the clean tech transition

Digitalise to survive: Microsoft energy chief Darryl Willis on how data could drive the clean tech transition
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The oil and gas sector is in the midst of a digital transformation. Amid depressed prices and slumping demand for fossil fuels, firms have embraced cloud computing and data services that allow them to...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news