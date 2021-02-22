Swerving a car-based recovery: Go-Ahead's Katy Taylor on how buses can drive a green transport revolution
As the bus sector waits for the government's much-anticipated national bus strategy, Go-Ahead's chief strategy and customer officer explains how buses could play a starring role in the UK's net zero emissions journey
Throwing the long-term shift from public transport to car use into reverse is widely acknowledged to be one of the keys to reducing the UK's stubbornly high transport emissions and putting the country...
