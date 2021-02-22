Bloomberg Intelligence: Inflows of ESG ETFs surge 10-fold in two years

Report highlighting surge in ESG ETFs comes as S&P Global launches enhanced ESG scoring system with additional levels of data

Total net in-flows into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles near tripled in 2020 to reach a record $89bn, according to an update from Bloomberg Intelligence.

The analysis, published late last week, reveals net inflows into ESG ETFs in 2020 powered past the the $31bn of inflows recorded in 2019, reaching a level 10 times bigger than the $9bn seen in 2018.

ESG ETFs saw the highest inflows among all the smart-beta strategies in the US and Europe last year, Bloomberg Intelligence said, noting that the performance suggested ESG investments tend to be "sticky, non-cyclical and can be viewed as long-term holdings" given the backdrop provided by the coronavirus crisis.

It calculated that clean energy fund flows rose 13 times faster last year compared to 2019, while low carbon or fossil-free funds rose five times faster.

Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst Athanasios Psarofagis predicted the market for climate-focused ETFs would expand even further through 2021 as more ambitious climate policies came into force in a host of major economies.

"This year could see inflows to climate-focused ETFs accelerate from an already record pace, driven by favourable policies, lifting the entire ESG asset class as managers add carbon criteria to an increasing number of socially conscious funds," he said. "Yet as clean-energy flows take a larger share of the pie, they increase the volatility of overall ESG investing."

Bloomberg Intelligence said the growing prevalence of low-carbon screens for ESG funds also contributed to boosted flows into climate ETFs.

The update came as US ratings giant S&P Global announced it had launched an enhanced ESG scoring system in a bid to provide the market with more transparency and oversight over companies' sustainability credentials and governance standards.

An additional 400 data points have been added in a bid to provide clients with more granularity over companies' ESG scores, it said.

Sonia Kim, head of ESG product development at S&P Global, said the drilldown on criteria scores had been designed to meet the demands of the growing number of investors interested in sustainability.

"The additional data points will be particularly helpful for the investors who are increasingly seeking to integrate sustainability performance into their investment decisions, as well as for the companies looking to meet the fast evolving regulatory and reporting mandates for ESG disclosures," she said. "We are committed to bringing more transparency and rigor into the analysis of ESG risks and opportunities, while also serving companies who seek to measure their own performance against industry peers and sustainability goals."

The additional data points aim to provide clients with a better understanding of companies' environmental reporting disclosures, biodiversity commitments, direct and indirect carbon dioxide and greenhouse emissions, waste and hazardous material disposal practices, energy consumption, and water usage, S&P said.

It will also now be possible to determine whether companies in their social reporting activities disclose safety policies, human rights commitments, and code of ethics, and such reporting disclosures have been independently audited, according to the ratings agency.

In addition, the new data sets will provide greater insights on corporate governance and ethics dimensions, the firm said, by obtaining a better understanding of companies' codes of conduct and policies addressing anti-crime, corruption and bribery, governance of the board and executive compensation, ownership, diversity, materiality disclosures, risk and supply chain management, and tax strategy and reporting.

The latest developments came in the same week as the latest report on the Carbon Clean 200 index, which provided further evidence that companies with strong sustainability credentials tend to outperform the wider market.

The index ranks the 200 top publicly-traded companies deemed to be leading the drive towards a greener economy and revealed the selected firms generated a total investment return of over 113 per cent over the past five years, far outshining broader market index benchmarks.

The latest update from non-profit As You Sow and research firm Corporate Knights confirms the Clean200 "handily outperformed" its peers in the MSCI ACWI global equity index by 47 per cent over the year running to the end of January 2021, and by almost 35 per cent since the rankings were first launched in July 2016.

Overall, they calculated that investing $10,000 in the Carbon Clean 200 companies in July 2016 would have seen this investment grow to more than $21,000 by the end of last month. In comparison, $10,000 invested for the same period in the MSCI ACWI broader market benchmark would have grown to more than $17,800, while investing the same amount in the benchmark for fossil fuel companies would have resulted in a loss with the initial stake shrinking to just over $8,600.

