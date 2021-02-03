Zoom in on Net Zero - with Forum for the Future's Sally Uren OBE

Sally Uren OBE is chief executive at Forum for the Future, a sustainability non-profit set up in 1996 which works with major companies to try and accelerate the shift towards a more sustainable future.

Uren spent a decade working as an air quality consultant before veteran environmentalist Jonathon Porritt persuaded her to join Forum for the Future, where she has now been working for over 20 years. Over that time, she has spearheaded a number of key corporate sustainbility initiatives, including Cotton 2040, Tea 2030 and Net Positive, the latter a coalition of leading businesses working to define the next wave of corporate sustainability.

As well as sitting in a number of advisory boards for major businesses, Uren is a frequent speaker and media contributor. And, in December 2017, Uren received an OBE in the Queen's New Years Honours List for her services to sustainability in business.

In a wide-ranging chat with BusinessGreen deputy editor Michael Holder, Uren recalls what first piqued her interest in sustainability, the impact of Covid-19 on business strategies, what The Gruffalo can teach us about the post-pandemic world, and the crucial decade ahead for greening the economy. The conversation can be watched in full above.