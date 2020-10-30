Net Zero Festival: How do we change the story we tell about climate change?

VIDEO: Co-founder of Global Optimism Tom Rivett-Carnac speaks to Amazon's vice president for worldwide sustainability Kara Hurst about building optimism and excitement about the transition ahead

Meeting the challenge of climate change must become part of a new human story, of striving for a better life on the only planet that can sustain us.

Up until now the story we've been telling ourselves is that we're doing the best we can, but climate science is telling us our best is nowhere near enough. This is not terribly inspiring.

To get the level of action required from us as citizens, business leaders and governments, we have to pledge and deliver real and consequential action that changes the story from one of doom to one of stubborn optimism - economically, environmentally and in human terms.

At BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival, Global Optimism Tom Rivett-Carnac spoke to Amazon's vice president for worldwide sustainability Kara Hurst about what's happening in the real economy to change the story that committing to net zero is bringing forward, and the exciting changes that are possible. The conversation can be watched in full above.

