Profitability improves with shift to regenerative system

Image: Left to right: Hazel and Mike Timmis, their grandson Chester, and Dan and Melissa Roberts.
Image: Left to right: Hazel and Mike Timmis, their grandson Chester, and Dan and Melissa Roberts.

The motivation for the move to regenerative farming was both altruistic and financial on one Shropshire family farm - Wendy Short finds out more

Moor Farm's journey down the regenerative route began in 2018. Since then, the pedigree Herefords have moved to a herbal ley-based grazing and silage system, while energy is generated via a solar park...

Defra warned of possible 'serious failures' to comply with marine environment laws
Defra warned of possible 'serious failures' to comply with marine environment laws

Office for Environmental Protection uncovers evidence of potential failure to meet 2020 legal deadline to improve the state of marine habitats

Michael Holder
clock 19 September 2025 • 5 min read
Bee-killing pesticides: Defra tightens guidance on emergency use of neonicotinoids
Bee-killing pesticides: Defra tightens guidance on emergency use of neonicotinoids

The government said the updated guidance marked 'another step towards stopping the use of bee-killing neonicotinoid pesticides'

Michael Holder
clock 12 September 2025 • 3 min read
'Positive outcomes': Brits increasingly turning to nature to boost health and wellbeing
'Positive outcomes': Brits increasingly turning to nature to boost health and wellbeing

New research from Aviva shows public understanding of link between nature and health, which promises to provide a boost for the NHS and employers

Amber Rolt
clock 12 September 2025 • 2 min read