Lobbying in the 'forever chemicals' industry across Europe: An investigation

clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

The scale of the chemical industry’s lobbying campaign and clean-up costs for PFAS have been revealed by a new collaboration of scientists and journalists, explains University of Bristol professor Gary Fooks

A team of academic researchers, lawyers and journalists from 16 European countries has exposed a huge lobbying campaign aimed at gutting a proposed EU-wide restriction on the use of 'forever chemicals'....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Survey: Many global CEOs believe climate-related investments are paying off

22 January 2025 • 5 min read
02

Drax is listening to concerns - and we are determined to learn from them

21 January 2025 • 3 min read
03

Why this time feels different

22 January 2025 • 6 min read
04

Global 100: Schneider Electric, Sims, and Vestas top sustainable corporates rankings

22 January 2025 • 4 min read
05

Low carbon cement producer Cemvision lays first foundations for UK expansion

22 January 2025 • 3 min read

More on Legislation

OEP to probe Defra over 'suspected failure' to meet marine water standards
Legislation

OEP to probe Defra over 'suspected failure' to meet marine water standards

The government is facing scrutiny from the environmental watchdog over its efforts to comply with statutory standards for seas and coastlines

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 January 2025 • 3 min read
Government launches review of how Ofgem can better support net zero transition
Legislation

Government launches review of how Ofgem can better support net zero transition

Views sought on how energy regulator can help accelerate net zero and support households and businesses facing high energy costs

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 December 2024 • 3 min read
Water pollution: Watchdog accuses Defra of major legal failings over sewage pollution
Legislation

Water pollution: Watchdog accuses Defra of major legal failings over sewage pollution

Office for Environmental Protection warns Defra, the Environment Agency, and Ofwat could face court action unless immediate efforts are made to remedy alleged breaches of laws governing sewage overflows

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 17 December 2024 • 6 min read