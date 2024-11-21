'Carbon insetting': What is it and is it on the cusp of a breakthrough?

Stuart Stone
clock • 15 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

EXPLAINER: Amid concerns over the integrity of carbon offsets, a growing number of companies are investing in mitigation measures within their own value chains

What is carbon 'insetting'? The term carbon 'insetting' describes when companies invest in projects that reduce or sequester emissions within their own value chains or spheres of influence, rather than...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Study: Best-selling second-hand EVs could save drivers £1,600 a year

'Greener Game': FA and E.ON Next to invest over £1.5m a year in grassroots sustainability

Most read
01

UK launches new Global Clean Power Alliance, as COP29 talks edge forward

20 November 2024 • 9 min read
02

COP29: Industrialised and developing economies back 'No New Coal' campaign

20 November 2024 • 5 min read
03

COP29: Study warns forest targets missing from national climate action plans

20 November 2024 • 4 min read
04

Ezgi Barcenas: 'We're on a constant cycle of learning, unlearning and relearning'

20 November 2024 • 7 min read
05

Study: Failure to integrate climate and nature policy heightens economic risk

20 November 2024 • 2 min read

More on Supply chain

COP29: Study warns forest targets missing from national climate action plans
Supply chain

COP29: Study warns forest targets missing from national climate action plans

Report finds most forest countries are yet to incorporate measures to tackle deforestation in their national climate action plans

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 November 2024 • 4 min read
Zoological Society of London: Palm oil industry threatens efforts to end deforestation
Supply chain

Zoological Society of London: Palm oil industry threatens efforts to end deforestation

Decade of analysis reveals urgent need to ramp up nature protection efforts, as UN deadline to restore forests nears

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 November 2024 • 5 min read
Future Dairy Partnership: Tesco, Arla, and Muller launch new sustainable farming push
Supply chain

Future Dairy Partnership: Tesco, Arla, and Muller launch new sustainable farming push

Major new initiative aims to help hundreds of dairy farmers curb greenhouse gas emissions

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 November 2024 • 3 min read