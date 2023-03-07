Could a Scottish basalt quarry help turbocharge the carbon cycle?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 12 min read
Could a Scottish basalt quarry help turbocharge the carbon cycle?

In the first of a series of features on the UK's nascent carbon removal sector, BusinessGreen reports from Fife, where crushed basalt rock is being spread on fields to draw carbon from the air at breakneck pace

At the Orrock Quarry in Fife, huge trucks are careering around manmade mountains of rock, buckets and backends loaded with a coarse black material. The machines are circling a crushing machine, which extends...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

UK is lagging in race to capture green steel market, analysis warns

High Seas Treaty: What does it mean for business?

Most read
01

'Littered with problems': New analysis warns Retained EU Law Bill puts 1,800 environmental laws at risk

07 March 2023 • 5 min read
02

Could a Scottish basalt quarry help turbocharge the carbon cycle?

07 March 2023 • 12 min read
03

UK and Canada ink clean tech critical mineral deal

07 March 2023 • 1 min read
04

UK is lagging in race to capture green steel market, analysis warns

07 March 2023 • 5 min read
05

Sustainable Apparel Coalition launches fashion industry decarbonisation guide

07 March 2023 • 3 min read

More on Offsets

Under-priced offsets are dangerous for the planet and for corporate reputations
Offsets

Under-priced offsets are dangerous for the planet and for corporate reputations

Companies serious about building a healthy, liveable planet should be making targeted investments in nature-based climate solutions, argues Pinwheel's Amber Rudd

Amber Rudd, Pinwheel
clock 06 March 2023 • 4 min read
Amber Rudd: Low-cost offsetting programmes could undermine net zero efforts
Offsets

Amber Rudd: Low-cost offsetting programmes could undermine net zero efforts

Writing on BusinessGreen, former Energy and Climate Secretary warns corporate climate finance is being misdirected to under-priced and often ineffective offsets

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 06 March 2023 • 3 min read
Climeworks direct air capture plant | Credit: Julia Dunlop
Offsets

Should asset owners set separate targets for carbon removals?

Open letter from carbon removals industry leaders urges multi-trillion-dollar Net Zero Asset Owners Alliance to publish separate science-based interim targets for carbon reduction and removal

Amber Rolt
clock 02 March 2023 • 6 min read