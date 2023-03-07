Could a Scottish basalt quarry help turbocharge the carbon cycle?

In the first of a series of features on the UK's nascent carbon removal sector, BusinessGreen reports from Fife, where crushed basalt rock is being spread on fields to draw carbon from the air at breakneck pace
At the Orrock Quarry in Fife, huge trucks are careering around manmade mountains of rock, buckets and backends loaded with a coarse black material. The machines are circling a crushing machine, which extends...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial