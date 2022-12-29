2022 was the year that…

clock • 12 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Before it fades into the sunset, some highlights from the year just passed from GreenBiz's Joel Makower

As usual, it was another year of ups and downs for sustainable business. That's par for the course — an exciting advancement here, political or economic pushback there. Two steps forward, one step back:...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

2022 was the year that…

29 December 2022 • 12 min read
02

Study: Legal revamp may be needed to drive CCS roll out

29 December 2022 • 2 min read
03

National Grid unveils plans for grid greenhouse gas crackdown

28 December 2022 • 2 min read
04

The 'no regrets' actions on biodiveristy business can take now

30 December 2022 • 5 min read
05

Connections, coffee, and campaigns: What businesses get from a COP

28 December 2022 • 13 min read

More on Climate change

Credit: iStock
Climate change

1.5C: Where the target came from - and why we're losing sight of its importance

Piers Forster, University of Leeds, The Conversation
clock 15 December 2022 • 5 min read
Move over, dash for gas: Let's make 2023 the dash for climate cash
Climate change

Move over, dash for gas: Let's make 2023 the dash for climate cash

High-integrity carbon markets can play a starring role in driving financial flows away from fossil fuels and towards climate solutions, writes South Pole's Renat Heuberger

Renat Heuberger, South Pole
clock 14 December 2022 • 3 min read
COP27 showcased the power of engineering, science, diversity and teamwork
Climate change

COP27 showcased the power of engineering, science, diversity and teamwork

Industry Voice: National Grid's chief engineer David Wright sets out his five top takeaways from the latest round of UN climate talks

David Wright, National Grid
clock 09 December 2022 • 4 min read