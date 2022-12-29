2022 was the year that…

Before it fades into the sunset, some highlights from the year just passed from GreenBiz's Joel Makower
As usual, it was another year of ups and downs for sustainable business. That's par for the course — an exciting advancement here, political or economic pushback there. Two steps forward, one step back:...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial