'Dark data' is killing the planet - we need digital decarbonisation

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Dealing with the vast amounts of digital data that is stored on computer servers and never used is crucial to meeting net zero targets, explain Loughborough University professors Tom Jackson and Ian R. Hodgkinson

More than half of the digital data firms generate is collected, processed and stored for single-use purposes. Often, it is never re-used. This could be your multiple near-identical images held on Google...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Drax accused of using wood from carbon-rich forest in Canada to supply UK power plant

03 October 2022 • 4 min read
02

'Returns could be in the trillions': Report touts huge investment opportunity of carbon removal technologies

03 October 2022 • 3 min read
03

Why carbon removals are a major commercial opportunity for first mover firms

29 September 2022 • 3 min read
04

Inside the drive to close the UK's EV battery recycling loop

03 October 2022 • 11 min read
05

Net Zero Review: Chris Skidmore promises 'no rowing back' on net zero strategy as call for evidence launched

29 September 2022 • 6 min read

More on IT

GRIDSERVE opened the UK's first electric forecourt in Essex last year. CREDIT: GRIDSERVE
IT

Sun to wheel: Tech leaders swap net zero notes at Essex EV supercharging station

VIDEO: IT business leaders visit Gridserve's state-of-the-art electric vehicle charging station in Braintree

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 14 September 2022 • 1 min read
The Royal Oak at Boscobel House | Credit: English Heritage
Biodiversity

English Heritage to digitally manage 38,000 trees on its historic estates

Charity says Yolla's cloud-based software will help it better monitor threats to woodland

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 September 2022 • 2 min read
Coca-Cola bottler unveils plans to develop captured CO2 to sugar technology
Technology

Coca-Cola bottler unveils plans to develop captured CO2 to sugar technology

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and University of California Berkeley team up to develop technology that aims to slash supply chain emissions, while saving on material costs

Amber Rolt
clock 24 August 2022 • 3 min read