Climate crisis: Keeping hope of 1.5C limit alive is vital to spurring global action
Ever since governments at the 2015 Paris climate summit set 1.5'C as the desired limit for global warming, scientists and journalists alike have regularly asked whether it is achievable. The question arose...
More news
Dividing lines, deadlocks, and milestones: Seven key takeaways from the IEA-COP26 Net Zero Summit
As time ticks away before COP26, Alok Sharma and the International Energy Agency hosted a major global climate summit aimed at cranking up the climate urgency
Net Zero Festival: Michael E Mann confirmed as first keynote speaker
Globally renowned climate scientist to deliver opening keynote, as wave of high profile partners confirmed for the second annual Net Zero Festival
MPs urge government to unlock potential of UK tidal power
The EAC has emphasised the potential of tidal power to both provide clean energy for the grid and provide broader economic benefits, in a letter sent to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng