Outdated carbon credits from old wind and solar farms are threatening climate change efforts

  • Mark Maslin and Simon Lewis, The Conversation
The carbon credit system needs an overhaul to effectively help in reducing climate change, according to a UCL study

French global energy giant Total recently announced it had delivered its first shipment of 'carbon neutral liquid natural gas'. Natural gas is, of course, a fossil fuel and so can't itself be carbon neutral....

