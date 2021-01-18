Outdated carbon credits from old wind and solar farms are threatening climate change efforts
The carbon credit system needs an overhaul to effectively help in reducing climate change, according to a UCL study
French global energy giant Total recently announced it had delivered its first shipment of 'carbon neutral liquid natural gas'. Natural gas is, of course, a fossil fuel and so can't itself be carbon neutral....
250 Bishopsgate: Bringing nature into a London building
NatWest Group explains how sustainability has been embedded into its flagship building in London
Poll: Two-thirds of adults believe UK government should do more to combat climate change
New survey reveals 60 per cent of voters agree UK should strive to be a global leader on climate action, as Labour sets out 'crunch test' for government's COP26 climate diplomacy efforts
Global Briefing: Saudi Arabia plots car-free city stretching 100 miles
Plus Danish diets, China climate policy signals, and all the top green business news from around the world this week