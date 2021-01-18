Poll: Two-thirds of adults believe UK government should do more to combat climate change

New survey reveals 60 per cent of voters agree UK should strive to be a global leader on climate action, as Labour sets out 'crunch test' for government's COP26 climate diplomacy efforts

There is overwhelming public support for the UK government to take bolder measures to combat climate change ahead of the critical UN COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow this autumn.

That is the conclusion of a major new YouGov survey over 1,700 adults, which revealed both increased concern over climate change amongst the public and a clear majority who want to see the government pursue more ambitious climate policies.

Commissioned by The Climate Coalition of NGOs, which includes RSPB, WWF, National Trust, Oxfam, and Women's Institute, the poll found two-thirds of the British public believe the government should do more to combat climate change, up from 57 per cent in 2017.

The report is the latest in a string of surveys to detail how public support for bolder climate action has grown in recent years, and it comes at a time when the government is preparing for a crucial year of climate diplomacy ahead of hosting both the annual G7 Summit and the critical COP26 UN Climate Summit later this year.

The government has repeatedly pledged to further strengthen its position as a global climate leader and late last year it adopted more ambitious medium term decarbonisation targets for the UK, promising to cut emissions 68 per cent against 1990 levels by 2030 in order to put the country on track to deliver net zero emission by 2050.

As such a raft of new decarbonisation policies are expected in the coming months and this weekend Prime Minister Boris Johnson again reiterated his desire to place environmental action at the heart of coronavirus recovery efforts, as he confirmed the G7 Summit this summer would be hosted in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.

"I look forward to welcoming world leaders to Cornwall for the Summit in June," Johnson wrote on Twitter yesterday. "My goal is to work with our friends and partners to Build Back Better from the coronavirus pandemic and create a fairer, greener and more prosperous future."

However, the government has faced criticism from environmental campaigners and political opponents who have accused Ministers of failing to deliver a sufficiently ambitious green recovery package, while the government has also faced questions about its levels of preparedness for the COP26 Summit.

And the new YouGov polling suggests a significant proportion of the public would like to see more ambitious climate action from the government with 60 per cent agreeing it is important for the UK to be a global leader on climate, while just over half agreed it should be doing more to show global leadership on this issue.

Similarly, 44 per cent said the UK is not currently doing enough to tackle climate change domestically, while three-quarters said they believe it is important that nations agree a plan to limit global warming to safe levels this year.

There was also further evidence public engagement with climate issues is building, with almost a third of Britons admitting to feeling more worried about climate change now than they were a year ago, compared with just 15 per cent who feel less worried. And just 17 per cent of respondents said they now consider climate change to be an issue of low importance, compared to 47 per cent said it was of high importance.

"2020 was the joint hottest year on record, with extreme weather events wreaking havoc across the world," said Clara Goldsmith, Campaigns Director at The Climate Coalition. "A climate crisis cannot be tackled with targets alone, these need to be turned into action. The government has support from the British public, we now need them to supercharge their actions and influence the rest of the world ahead of hosting the UN Climate Summit in November."

Her comments were echoed by Tanya Steele, CEO of WWF UK, who argued that the "pandemic has shown us the importance of nature to people, the economy and the planet - and the devastating impacts if we choose to ignore it".

"The natural world is our life support system, and it's also one of our strongest defences against climate change - it is worth fighting for," she added. "This poll shows that people across the UK want more action on climate change. The UK government can show real leadership at the climate summit later this year. Our leaders have taken steps in the right direction, but must go further with both action and investment if we are to protect our planet for future generations."

Ministers are expected to unveil a wave of new policy measures covering everything from heat pumps and hydrogen to carbon capture and carbon pricing in the coming months, while the government is also stepping up international climate diplomacy efforts following the decision to relieve Alok Sharma of his duties as Business Secretary so he can focus full time on his position as COP26 President.

However, concerns remain over the government's willingness to prioritise climate action as it continues to battle the coronavirus crisis - concerns that were amplified in some quarters by the relatively modest green stimulus funding announced to date compared to the multi-billion Euro plans launched by Germany and France, as well as Number 10's on-going failure to fast track numerous crucial policy decisions that are likely to determine the pace of decarbonisation over the next decade.

Meanwhile, Labour's Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy this weekend stressed that a failure by Johnson to secure short term emissions targets from major emitters and stand up to those countries that have refused to come forward with new decarbonisation plans could be disastrous for the COP26 Summit.

"Big economies that refuse to act [on climate] - like Australia - should not be allowed to join the new D10 alliance of democratic nations without concrete action in the decade ahead to do their fair share on climate change," she said at a virtual event hosted by the Fabians, adding that the "crunch test" for Boris Johnson's leadership was whether or not he could secure 2030 targets from countries with net zero goals.

"Anything less than an agreement that sets to the world on a path to climate safety - not in the decades ahead, but in this decade now - would constitute a devastating failure of diplomacy," Nandy said.