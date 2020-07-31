AI doesn't have to be a power hog
The climate impact of artificial intelligence - both in terms of power consumption and all the electronic waste that gadgets create - is a growing concern
Plenty of prognostications, including this one from the World Economic Forum, tout the integral role artificial intelligence could play in "saving the planet". Indeed, AI is integral to all manner...
More news
Global Briefing: Irish government ordered to strengthen climate plan
Plus nuclear fusion, French outdoor heating ban, Spanish green hydrogen plant and all the top green business news from around the world this week
Bank of America to disclose climate impact of its lending and investments
Investment bank joins growing number of financial institutions as a member of the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials
Octopus Renewables swoops for 14 French solar farms in €59m deal
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust inks deal to purchase 119.5MW subsidised solar portfolio as UK investor expands into French market
AI doesn't have to be a power hog
The climate impact of artificial intelligence - both in terms of power consumption and all the electronic waste that gadgets create - is a growing concern