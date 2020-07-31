AI doesn't have to be a power hog

AI is increasingly integral to smart buildings, electric cars and datacentres
AI is increasingly integral to smart buildings, electric cars and datacentres
  • Heather Clancy, GreenBiz
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The climate impact of artificial intelligence - both in terms of power consumption and all the electronic waste that gadgets create - is a growing concern

Plenty of prognostications, including this one from the World Economic Forum, tout the integral role artificial intelligence could play in "saving the planet". Indeed, AI is integral to all manner...

To continue reading...

More on Technology

More news