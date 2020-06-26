To B or not to B? More tech companies should ask themselves that question

WeTransfer's Gordon Willoughby / Credit: WeTransfer
WeTransfer's Gordon Willoughby / Credit: WeTransfer
  • Heather Clancy, GreenBiz.com
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Heather Clancy asks if more corporates should emulate WeTransfer and Danone in joining the B Corp movement

Fifth Wall, the biggest venture fund dedicated to funding disruptive ideas in real estate and retail, this week revealed that it has become a Certified B Corporation (B Corp) - a move that requires it...

To continue reading...

More on Management

More news

No use crying over burnt carbon
No use crying over burnt carbon

The CCC's roadmap is hugely ambitious, but also entirely feasible and genuinely attractive - the time for government excuses is over