To make offices safe during COVID-19, buildings need a breath of fresh air
Could the coronavirus crisis change the way we design green buildings?
The coronavirus thrives inside. A Hong Kong paper found that of over 7,000 COVID-19 cases, only one outbreak was contracted outdoors. In Seoul, an infection cluster was so concentrated that even on a 19-floor...
Teddy bears to garden chairs: Hasbro launches UK recycling scheme for toys
Partnership with TerraCycle follows success of similar initiatives in Germany, Canada, Brazil and US
Bank of England admits bond portfolio out of step with Paris climate goals
Central bank publishes first ever climate risk assessment revealing non-gilt holdings aligned with whopping 3.5C global warming scenario
Global Briefing: Vatican urges Catholics to join divestment movement
Campaign group 350.org hails Vatican's intervention as 'a breath of hope in times when faith is more needed than ever'
Build Back Better: Top green consultancies beef up post-coronavirus services
Mitie, Centrica Business Solutions, Anthesis,and Drax all debut new offerings this week, as corporates reiterate their commitment to climate action