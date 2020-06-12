Funding climate tech and entrepreneurs of colour should go hand in hand
GreenBiz's Heather Clancy asks how the venture capital community might address its abysmal track record when it comes to funding entrpreneurs of colour
Not-so-news flash: The venture capital community has an abysmal track record when it comes to funding entrepreneurs of color. Here's the backstory in numbers. According to the nonprofit investor network...
'Supporting stranding': UK Export Finance accused of funding oil projects in defiance of Paris Agreement goals
New analysis from Carbon Tracker warns UK government financing for upstream oil and gas projects in Brazil and Ghana is 'failing the Paris test'
Looking Up: Vertical farms fill produce supply chain lag during pandemic
The coronavirus crisis has provided vertical farming operations with an opportunity to demonstrate their resilience in the face of external shocks
Back to the Future: Covid-19 offers a glimpse of a future net-zero electricity system
ADE's Rick Parfett argues a flexible, zero carbon electricity system is possible by focusing on integrated flexibility and efficiency, strong carbon signals, and better data