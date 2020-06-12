Funding climate tech and entrepreneurs of colour should go hand in hand

Rheaply founder and CEO Garry Cooper
Rheaply founder and CEO Garry Cooper
  • Heather Clancy, GreenBiz.com
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

GreenBiz's Heather Clancy asks how the venture capital community might address its abysmal track record when it comes to funding entrpreneurs of colour

Not-so-news flash: The venture capital community has an abysmal track record when it comes to funding entrepreneurs of color. Here's the backstory in numbers. According to the nonprofit investor network...

To continue reading...

More on Investment

More news