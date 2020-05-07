Two ways P&G is working toward its packaging goals
Procter & Gamble's Tide laundry detergent brand first introduced in January 2019 its "Eco-Box", which has been compared to a wine box because of its design made from paperboard with a tap for dispensing,...
Iberdrola set to snap up French renewables developer Aalto Power in €100m deal
Deal beefs up Iberdrola's presence in French generation market, where Aalto Power is developing a 636MW onshore wind pipeline
Outgoing Tesco CEO Dave Lewis to join environmental charity WWF as chair
Lewis appointed chair of WWF UK's trustee board, as he prepares to step down from helm of UK supermarket chain later this year
Farms of the future: McKinsey outlines measures to curb farming emissions
Agriculture faces a more challenging ride to net-zero than other sectors, warn the analysts, due to the sector being enormous in scale yet highly decentralised.
Government public attitudes survey reveals limited awareness of 'net zero' concept
UK concern over climate change remains high but few understand or have heard of 'net zero' survey finds