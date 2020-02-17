Plane, train, or automobile? The climate impact of transport is surprisingly complicated
All modes of high-speed travel come with a cost to the environment, and their climate impacts need to be considered holistically
The 2020s will have to involve some very big decisions about transport - the UK's most polluting sector. The UK government's response so far has been erratic, choosing to intervene to prevent the collapse...
P&G to ramp up recycled plastic in its packaging with five-year Viridor deal
Agreement will see recycling firm Viridor supply consumer goods giant with recycled plastic for use in its packaging
Britvic banks on sustainability with £400m loan facility linked to green goals
Interest on the loan is dependent on Britvic driving progress towards its green goals to cut plastics and emissions by 2025
Brewed by the sun: Heineken and Iberdrola toast Spanish solar deal
Dutch brewer signs power purchase agreement with Spanish utility to supply renewable electricity for its brewing operations in Spain
CDP: Five British cities ranked among world's best for climate action and transparency
London, Manchester, Bournemouth, Leicester and Coventry all make the grade among non-profit CDP's annual rankings of cities leading the field on climate action