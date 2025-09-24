Podcast Live! Can ESG make businesses and communities stronger?

On 28th October at 2pm, join BusinessGreen, in the latest edition of Podcast Live!

Climate change is accelerating and the scale of transformation required is unprecedented. Electrification of heat and transport is growing, the UK is aiming to more than double its current installed solar capacity of 19GW to 45GW by 2030, and new approaches such as co-location are essential for grid stability. At the same time, local authorities, utility companies and renewable energy investment funders are under pressure to embed ESG principles across their operations, from sustainable construction and waste recycling to biodiversity and community value.

In this landscape, community adaptation is not a 'nice to have' but a vital piece of a wider ESG strategy. Society resilience underpins business resilience: a stable workforce, secure supply chains, and the social licence to operate all depend on communities being able to withstand climate risks.

Key takeaways:

Understand how businesses can help deliver on net zero energy targets while reinforcing climate resilience.

Explore how supporting communities strengthens infrastructure, energy supply, transport networks, and workforce stability.

Discover how embedding circular economy principles (waste recycling, sustainable construction, biodiversity) drives both ESG impact and social value.

Learn how holistic ESG action builds customer loyalty and long-term partnerships

