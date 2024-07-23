Net Zero Festival: Tickets now available for all-new BusinessGreen Intelligence Stage

BusinessGreen is delighted to introduce the BusinessGreen Intelligence Stage as a brand new addition this year's Net Zero Festival agenda.

Now in its fifth year, and taking place at the Business Design Centre in London on the 22 and 23 October, the Net Zero Festival once again promises to inform, inspire and entertain, while showcasing how the burgeoning green economy is propelling the net zero transition forward.

Expanding on the success of last year's event, which attracted thousands of delegates over two days, the all-new BusinessGreen Intelligence stage will provide additional exclusive, in-depth content specifically curated for sustainability executives and green business leaders. Delegates will be able to watch a wealth of top-tier expert insights and in-depth conversations to support them and their organisation in achieving their net zero goals.

Here's a taster of just some of the sessions taking place live at this year's event:

Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now: The evolving role of CSOs in driving climate action

Life In The Fast Lane: Collaborating with UK business to drive climate action, fast

Money Changes Everything: 10 steps to building a business case and getting funding for your decarbonisation programmes

Skills To Pay The Bills: Empowering the workforce for net zero success

Digital Love: The Road to 2050 Net-Zero Emissions - Five essential technology solutions and how we scale them

Show Your Hand: Demonstrating transparency on the road to net zero

We're All In This Together: Supplier engagement schemes and green contract negotiations

There's so much more taking place across the two days, too, so be sure to check out the full BusinessGreen Intelligence Stage agenda and speaker line-up here.

And, if you book before 30 August 2024, you can secure one of our limited edition early bird passes. Tickets are priced at £249+VAT and the pass includes a three-month membership to BusinessGreen Intelligence (worth £250).

If you're a BusinessGreen Intelligence member, your subscription includes a free ticket to access to the stage. Your discount code has been sent to you, but if you have any queries or problems booking please contact the team here.

Entry to the wider Net Zero Festival remains free, offering access to our inspiration, action and engage and showcase stages where we'll be delving into the risks and opportunities shaping the next decade. Attendees will be able to hear inspiring keynote speakers, engaging debates, and detailed case studies as well as having the opportunity to network with peers and potential partners.

To learn more, please visit: www.NetZeroFestival.com