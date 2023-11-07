Business leaders across technology, pharmaceuticals, finance, manufacturing, food and engineering set out demands for upcoming UN Climate Summit in letter organised by World Economic Forum
Charter launched amid flurry of pre-COP activity, including confirmation that King Charles will attend climate talks
Over 40 organisations and businesses write to UK government to demand bolder action on the international stage to address worsening green skills shortages
Open letter signed by 70 groups and individuals calls for food systems transformation to be put higher on the agenda at the upcoming Dubai Summit