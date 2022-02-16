All aboard

clock • 2 min read
Overnight Briefing
Image:

Overnight Briefing

The net zero transition is a finance problem. The requirement for significant sums of upfront capital that will unlock massive long term benefits is the challenge at the heart of the climate crisis.

This is not a new observation. But what is new is the way in which the effectiveness and reliability of clean technologies is now sufficiently well established for businesses to really start to get to...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

EY plots £100m net zero consulting service backed by major UK recruitment drive

14 February 2022 • 2 min read
02

EPCs don't like heat pumps - and that's a problem

10 February 2022 • 7 min read
03

Carbonplace: UBS, Standard Chartered, and BNP Paribas join CO2 offset trading platform

15 February 2022 • 3 min read
04

Food waste: How the campaign to ditch 'Best Before' labels is heating up

15 February 2022 • 4 min read
05

STEAG advances plans for 55MW Norfolk solar plant with battery storage

14 February 2022 • 2 min read

More on Editor's Blog

Is this it? Are we at risk of over-estimating the neo-climate sceptics?
Politics

Is this it? Are we at risk of over-estimating the neo-climate sceptics?

It is important not to overstate the strength of arguments against climate action that have repeatedly falied to gain traction

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 February 2022 • 6 min read
Overnight Briefing
Editor's Blog

The cradle of credibility

Yesterday, a major new report emerged that sought to question the credibility of many leading corporate net zero targets. Such reports are both increasingly frequent and broadly welcome. If net zero strategies are to be of any use it is vital they are...

BusinessGreen
clock 09 February 2022 • 3 min read
Overnight Briefing
Editor's Blog

Generation Net Zero?

Those pesky young people made headlines again over the weekend thanks to their pig headed refusal to listen to Kirsty Allsopp, cancel their £7 a month Netflix subscription and magically afford the £70,000 deposit for a studio apartment

BusinessGreen
clock 07 February 2022 • 3 min read