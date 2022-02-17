Sustrans plots expansion of UK's cycling and walking network

Active travel charity Sustrans is plotting a major expansion of the UK's national cycling and walking network, in a bid to widen accessibility for low carbon travel, it announced yesterday.

The charity, which manages the National Cycle Network, unveiled its vision to provide active travel links between every community of at least 10,000 people in the UK, as part of a progress report published yesterday.

The report also sets out the charity's intention to achieve greater "equity of access" on the existing 12,786-mile network, by making connections more accessible for wheelchair users, as well as for walkers, joggers, cyclists and horse riders.

It notes that just a third of the network is currently traffic-free, despite these stretches being the most valued routes because they are safer.

Moreover, the report estimates local businesses altogether benefitted to the tune of £1.7bn in 2019 from people using the network for leisure and tourism.

Xavier Bruce, CEO of Sustrans, said boosting active travel would be critical to tackling the climate crisis, while also cutting down on travel costs during tough times for the UK economy.

"In times of public health crisis, the climate emergency and substantial rises in the cost of living, active travel has never been more important," he said, describing the National Cycling Network as "a vital part of the UK's green infrastructure".

"The huge increase we've seen in the number of people relying on the network for exercise and travel has proved just how crucial these routes are in connecting people to places and to each other, providing family-friendly spaces and boosting local economies," Bruce added.

Sustrans said it had delivered 27 improvement projects on the network between 2019 and 2022, and claimed it was track to reach its target of delivering a further 28 ‘activation projects' by 2023.

Over a three-year period, the charity reclassified or removed 3,733 miles that were low quality or inaccessible - a decision Bruce notes in the report's introduction had been "difficult", but also necessary to ensure the network remained safe for users.

But the report warns that the network has a long way to go before it can claim to be barrier free. The 315 physical barriers on the network that were removed or redesigned between 2019 and 2022 are just a fraction of a grand total of 16,000 identified on its routes, the charity said.

The report also underscores how usage of the network soared during the pandemic as commuters avoided public transport and people took to parks for their daily exercise. In 2020, 121 million more trips were taken on the network on the year before, an increase of 19 per cent.

"The network was there for the public when it was needed throughout the pandemic, and it must be protected and developed to ensure it will be there for the future," Bruce said.

It comes just weeks after the government launched a new non-executive body to deliver on the government's walking and cycling goals, named Active Travel England.

Want to find out more about how the net zero transition will impact your business? You can now sign up to attend the virtual Net Zero Finance Summit, which will take place live and interactive on Tuesday 29 March and will be available on demand for delegates after the event.