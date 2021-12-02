Carbon neutral eggs

clock • 3 min read
OvernightBriefing
Image:

OvernightBriefing

There has, quite understandably, been an increasingly heavy focus on the role of human diets in climate change. After all, around a third of total greenhouse gas emissions come from the world's food system,

with supply chains driving land-use change and deforestation at one end of the chain, transport adding to emissions in the middle, and then mountains of food waste exacerbating the problem at the other...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

AstraZeneca UK injects £2m into forestry planting in England and Scotland

30 November 2021 • 4 min read
02

Cornish Lithium snaps up £18m of investment in bid to boost UK lithium supplies

29 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

Agriculture: The blind spot in the COP26 methane deal

29 November 2021 • 5 min read
04

Impact unicorns: Green firms dominate list of UK's most valuable tech start-ups

28 November 2021 • 3 min read
05

Nissan powers up EV, battery, and home energy goals with new $17.7bn plan

29 November 2021 • 4 min read

More on Editor's Blog

Overnight Briefing
Editor's Blog

The great EV armament has begun

BusinessGreen
clock 30 November 2021 • 3 min read
Overnight Briefing
Editor's Blog

Clean coverage

BusinessGreen
clock 26 November 2021 • 3 min read
Overnight Briefing
Editor's Blog

Green is good

BusinessGreen
clock 24 November 2021 • 2 min read