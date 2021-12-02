Carbon neutral eggs

There has, quite understandably, been an increasingly heavy focus on the role of human diets in climate change. After all, around a third of total greenhouse gas emissions come from the world's food system,
with supply chains driving land-use change and deforestation at one end of the chain, transport adding to emissions in the middle, and then mountains of food waste exacerbating the problem at the other...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial