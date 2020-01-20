Business Green

Ofgem's TCR will be another barrier to Net Zero

  • Frank Aaskov, MakeUK
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The TCR is the wrong policy at the wrong time, argues MakeUK's Frank Aaskov

2019 was ground-breaking for British climate policy, as the UK changed its Climate Change Act and adopted a net zero target. The government adviser, the CCC, believes that net zero is possible by 2050,...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news