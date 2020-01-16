Time to wake up: The 'Greta effect' on branding in 2020
Siegel+Gale's Will Bosanko on what the marketing world can learn from the Swedish climate activist
"The eyes of all future generations are upon you," warned Greta Thunberg at the UN climate summit last year. It is one of many powerful statements given by the 17-year-old Swedish student, who went...
OVO completes £500m acquisition of SSE Energy Services
Deal marks the latest development as the UK's energy sector is reshaped by the net zero transition
No need for new coal, argues new report on proposed Cumbrian mine
Claims that a new coal mine in Cumbria will be needed to power the UK's steel industry do not stand up to scrutiny, Green Alliance report argues
PepsiCo plans 2020 shift to 100 per cent renewable electricity for US operations
Move will see the US join nine European countries where PepsiCo already meets 100 per cent of its direct electricity needs with renewable electricity