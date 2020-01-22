Lloyds pledges to halve emissions from projects it finances by 2030

Banks are under increasing investor pressure to confront the climate impact of their lending strategies

The UK lender's pledge builds on previous commitments not to finance new coal-fired power stations or Arctic oil and gas exploration

Banking giant Lloyds yesterday pledged to more than halve the carbon emissions generated by the projects it finances by 2030, reflecting growing investor pressure on banks to reduce the climate exposure of their lending strategies.

Set against a 2019 baseline, achieving the target would eliminate emissions equivalent to those generated by a quarter of UK homes, the lender said, supporting progress towards both the Paris Agreement and the UK's net zero emissions goal.

To drive progress towards the goal, Lloyds promised to introduce a string of new green products and services through 2020.

"We want to help our customers make the lifestyle changes required in their homes, vehicles and investments by creating green products and services that make it easier for them to invest in tackling climate change," the bank said in a statement. "We will also support businesses by financing their investments in the green economy, as well as helping to improve the energy efficiency of commercial buildings."

Meeting the pledge will require not only investment in low carbon technologies but also in natural climate solutions that absorb carbon dioxide, the firm added. One new scheme announced this week is a partnership with Woodland Trust to plant 10 million trees over the next 10 years.

"The next decade will be crucial for protecting the planet for future generations, and financial services has a critical role to play," said Lloyds Group chief executive António Horta-Osório. "We are fully committed to supporting our customers, clients and colleagues to transition to a low carbon economy, working closely with other organisations and government to create the solutions that will accelerate progress and ultimately help Britain prosper."

The new pledge builds on previous commitments from Lloyds that aim to reduce the climate impact of its lending.

Last year, it announced it would no longer finance new coal-fired power stations or Arctic oil and gas exploration. It also announced a £2bn Clean Growth Finance initiative to support commercial banking clients seeking to curb carbon emissions through building or infrastructure upgrades, improve energy or water efficiency, reduce waste levels and enhance recycling rates, and deploy low carbon vehicles and transport infrastructure.

Lloyds' latest commitment comes as investor pressure for banks to act to reduce the climate impact of their lending practices continues to intensify.

Earlier this month, a group of influential investors announced they plan to file a resolution at Barclay's AGM in May, calling on the bank to phase out the financing of fossil fuel firms that are driving the climate crisis. And just yesterday, the Church of England became the latest major body to sign up to the Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance, with a pledge to shift its portfolio towards delivering net zero emissions by 2050.