'Exponential action': Business 'playbook' aims to help firms draft net zero climate strategies

Backed by the International Chamber of Commerce, the 1.5C Business Playbook aims to help firms set net zero climate strategies

A new guide designed to push companies towards "exponential action on the climate emergency" by setting deep net zero emissions goals right across their core business and wider value chain has been launched today at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The 1.5C Business Playbook, which has been produced by leading climate experts and business groups, sets out a framework for corporates to rapidly reach net zero emissions by adopting a strategy to at least halve their greenhouse gas emissions every decade towards net zero by 2050.

It is designed to help all companies develop stretching emissions targets and integrate climate action into their business strategies, and is backed by a raft of major global business groups, environmental organisations and science bodies, which have helped develop the Playbook.

Those supporting the Playbook include the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) - which represents more than 45 million companies worldwide - the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), WWF, and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Research.

"We designed the 1.5C Business Playbook to make it easy for businesses to set sharp targets and meet them through clear action," explained Johan Falk of the Exponential Roadmap project and senior innovation fellow at the Stockholm Resilience Centre. "In fact, many companies can halve their emissions much faster than every decade."

A clutch of individual firms have also lent their support to the initiative, including telecoms giant Ericsson, furniture retailer IKEA, truck manufacturer Scania, mobile network Telia Company, among various other partners and contributors.

Christiana Figueres, former head of the UNFCC and now convenor of the Mission 2020 initiative, said scientific warnings had made it clear every board on every company needs a credible strategy to align their business with the 1.5C Paris Agreement goal.

"This Playbook is an excellent guide for the necessary journey to net zero emissions, to prepare business for the fastest economic transition in history and help them drive it," she said. "It's a guide for preserving a more liveable planet for future generations."