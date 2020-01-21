Renewable pivots pay off as Ørsted and Neste top global sustainability rankings

The results were announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos this morning

Nordic firms again dominated the top spots in Corporate Knights' 16th annual list of the world's most sustainable corporations, unveiled at Davos this morning

Ørsted has become the first energy company to top the Corporate Knights' Global 100 rankings of the world's most sustainable businesses, a decade after the Danish power firm began its pivot from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Investment advisory firm Corporate Knights released its 16th annual list of the worlds' most sustainable corporations at the World Economic Forum in Davos this morning. Ørsted outperformed a field of 7,395 companies with revenues over a billion dollars that were assessed by the Toronto-based analyst firm, based on 21 environmental and financial performance indicators.

Formerly known as DONG Energy, Ørsted has gradually sold its fossil fuel businesses in recent years and refocused its operations on wind energy. In doing so, the firm has played a lead role in driving the development of offshore wind projects, helping the sector become a key player in the global transition to green energy.

Last year, the IEA estimated that offshore wind has the potential to meet 18 times the current global electricity demand.

Currently, Ørsted aims to have constructed a total of 15GW of offshore wind by 2025 and 30GW by 2030.

"We're immensely proud to rank as the world's most sustainable company," said Ørsted CEO Henrik Poulsen. "From our origins as a traditional fossil fuel-based energy company, we've transformed into one of the largest renewable energy companies in the world. Every day, we deliver green energy solutions at scale to combat climate change, the defining challenge of our time."

Ørsted's rise up the rankings has been rapid: it placed 70th in 2018 and fourth in 2019. Last year, it announced plans to expand its decarbonisation strategy into its supply chain, aiming to cut indirect emissions, such as those associated with making offshore turbines, by 50 per cent by 2032 against a 2018 baseline. The target joins a pre-existing aim to cut emissions intensity from its energy generation by 98 per cent by 2025, from a 2006 baseline.

"Ørsted has become a sustainable and profitable business by making green energy deployment the keystone of our business strategy," Poulsen added. "Companies that do not take action now to decarbonise run the risk of seeing their business models come under pressure in the future. We encourage all companies to make decarbonisation a core part of their strategy."

Nordic firms dominated the top of the list, with Danish bioscience giant Chr. Hansen coming second - having been knocked off the top-spot by Ørsted - and Finnish oil and renewable fuels firm Neste ranked third.

Like Ørsted, Neste has transformed its business strategy in the past decade, moving from a focus on oil to becoming a global leader in renewable fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable jet fuel, renewable Naphtha, and renewable propane, as well as producing renewable Isoalkane as a feedstock for the chemical industry.

"We are honored to be recognised again as one of the most sustainable companies in the world," said Peter Vanacker, President and CEO of Neste.

"This is especially humbling as many companies are continuously improving their sustainability efforts and placing on the list gets more difficult every year. Our company's purpose is to create a healthier planet for our children, particularly through tackling climate crisis. In this work we need everyone onboard. It is great to see more and more companies placing sustainability at the core of their strategies worldwide."

Other firms whose sustainability work is reflected in the rankings include communications specialist Cisco Systems, which climbs from 14th to fourth place, and software developer Autodesk, which climbs from 48th to fifth.