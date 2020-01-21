Welsh Government plots end to fossil fuel energy in all new homes by 2025

Proposals unveiled to boost energy efficiency standards for new homes in bid to cut CO2, reduce bills and tackle fuel poverty

All new homes built in Wales from 2025 would need to be heated and powered entirely by clean energy sources, as part of fresh plans to boost energy efficiency, reduce bills, and slash carbon emissions unveiled by the Welsh Government yesterday.

Housing currently accounts for around nine per cent of Wales' overall greenhouse gas emissions, but the Welsh Government said new proposals launched for consultation this week would help move it towards its aim of ensuring all buildings operate at close to zero emissions by 2050.

The proposed reforms include "tough" standards on new homes that would be introduced in stages over the next five years in order to boost energy efficiency and ensure all new homes are 'future-proofed' so as to ease the installation of low carbon heating systems in future.

Under the plans, fossil fuel energy systems would be gradually phased out for new homes from 2020, with developers encouraged to install low carbon alternatives such as renewable electricity sources, heat pumps and district heating networks that can heat multiple buildings from a central source.

Measures to improve energy efficiency in new homes such as triple glazing and higher standard fabrics for walls, roofs, floors and windows would also be prioritised through new standards, alongside efforts to improve indoor air quality, the Welsh Government said.

Officials estimate that once fully implemented the new home energy efficiency drive would lead to a 37 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions from new dwellings compared with current standards, while also saving homeowners an average of £180 a year on bills.

Moreover, by 2025 fossil fuel energy sources would need to be eradicated altogether from new homes, which would need to produce around 75-80 per cent less CO2 than under existing building standards, the proposals explained. The changes would bring Wales closer into line with the UK government's proposed Future Homes Standard, which also aims to boost energy efficiency and futureproof new homes from 2025.

Julie James, the Welsh Government's Housing Minister, said in order to meet UK climate commitments it was necessary "to take action now to make a significant step change in the way we heat and power our homes".

"The proposed consultation, for implementation over the next five years, makes a strong and meaningful contribution to reducing the carbon and energy impact of new homes, while recognising our ambition needs to be balanced against the desire for standards to be cost-effective, affordable and practical," she said. "These measures will not only help tackle climate change, but they will also help keep down household energy costs now and in the future - helping people, no matter what their background or circumstances, with the cost of living."

The plans follow the Welsh Government's declaration of a 'climate emergency' last year, and comes as it prepares to bring forward legislation to adopt a 95 per cent greenhouse gas reduction target for 2050 with an ambition to reach net zero in future, as suggested by the Committee on Climate Change.

A consultation on the proposals closes on 12 March, and the Welsh Government said it also intends to separately consult on boosting standards for building work on existing dwellings, as well as new and existing non-domestic buildings.

Rhys Parry, director of eastern development for Pobl Group - the largest housing association in Wales - warmly welcomed today's announcement, which he said would lead to cheaper bills, warmer homes, lower carbon emissions, and better air quality.

"These targets are incredibly ambitious but they are targets that need to be implemented following Welsh Government declaring a climate emergency," he said. "It means as an industry we've got to change the way we do things. We've got to decarbonise; we've got to be more energy efficient."