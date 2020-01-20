Priceless Planet Coalition: Mastercard teams up with major firms for climate action drive

Coalition pledges to plant 100 million trees over next five years by harnessing the wide corporate reach of Mastercard credit card services

Mastercard has teamed up with a clutch of major companies, global banks, and transport authorities to deliver a fresh collaborative drive to ramp up private sector climate efforts, together launching a corporate coalition which has pledged to help plant 100 million trees over the next five years.

The Priceless Planet Coalition, which is described as a "platform to unite corporate sustainability efforts and make meaningful investments to preserve the environment", focuses on members working closely together to amplify their existing sustainability efforts.

Founding partners of the coalition include Citibank, Santander UK, IHS Markit, bunq, Saks Fifth Avenue, L.L. Bean, New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Transport for London, and American Airlines. Further members are also expected to be announced soon, said Mastercard, which is spearheading the initiative.

Ajay Banga, Mastercard's CEO and president, argued business responsibility now extended far beyond individual efforts, and said the private sector could make a bigger impact on tackling climate change by combining environmental projects and efforts to engage consumers.

"No matter who you are or what you do, climate change affects you," he said. "But, it has the biggest negative impact on those who are socially and economically vulnerable. The time for just negating our environmental footprint has passed. Our best chance at changing the course we're on and setting us all up for better futures is for companies and consumers to pull in the same direction towards a shared goal, real change can happen."

As well as implementing their own sustainability strategies, participating firms are being encouraged to work on new joint projects together. These include an early initiative that will see trees planted in return for consumers for travelling on public transport in cities such as London, New York, Stockholm, Akara, "and many others", Mastercard said.

In order to realise the Coalition's pledge to plant 100 million trees over the next five years, Mastercard said it had selected green groups Conservation International and the World Resources Institute (WRI) to lead efforts to implement and monitor the long-term project.

Meanwhile, Mastercard's corporate card customers will also be able to contribute to the forestation initiative every time their employees use their cards for travel, goods, and services, it explained.

The firm estimated its customers currently reached almost three billion consumer and corporate cardholders, and said one of the key elements of the Coalition was to empower these cardholders to make changes to their lives to help reduce their climate impact.

"We are committed to help advance change. We have an incredible network of reach. We have an incredible network of partners. We can put them to work to help deliver positive impact for the environment in the form of a Priceless Planet Coalition," Banga added.