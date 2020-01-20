Octopus Energy snaps up ENGIE UK's domestic supply business

Octopus takes on 70,000 more domestic customers, as green energy supplier continues acquisition push

Octopus Energy has today announced it sixth acquisition in two years, confirming it has agreed a deal to purchase the domestic supply arm of energy and infrastructure specialist ENGIE UK.

The deal would see the renewable energy supplier take on ENGIE's 70,000 domestic UK customers, further expanding its 1.4 million-strong customer base.

ENGIE UK said the move was in line with its strategy of focusing on services that support the net zero transition for its business and local authority customers.

Under the deal, financial details for which were not disclosed, ENGIE UK's domestic customers will continue to be supplied with renewable energy as standard.

The move is the latest in a series of acquisitions from leading energy suppliers as the market consolidates and utilities seek to better position themselves to support and accelerate the transition to a zero emission energy system.

Octopus has completed a raft of acquisitions and partnerships in recent years, including a deal to provide services to the newly launched London Power community energy venture from Mayor Sadiq Khan. Meanwhile, rival 'challenger' brand OVO last week completed its acquisition of the domestic arm of 'Big Six' supplier SSE, making it the UK's second largest residential energy supplier.

Greg Jackson, CEO of Octopus Energy, said the deal was in line with the company's wider strategy to accelerate the transition to a greener energy system.

"Octopus Energy is investing to drive the green energy revolution - our technology enables a lower cost transition and our rapid growth means we can bring the benefits of cheaper, greener, smarter energy to ever more customers," he said in a statement. "It is an honour to acquire ENGIE's UK home energy supply operations, enabling Engie to focus on their expanding services in other sectors whilst we bring their customers Octopus's renowned service, pricing and technology."