Fleet of top firms launch project to design ammonia-fuelled ship

The shipping industry is currently responsible for 2.2 per cent of global carbon emissions

Ammonia and hydrogen are seen as potential alternative fuels that could slash emissions from the shipping industry

Efforts to create a deep-sea vessel able to run on ammonia stepped up a gear yesterday, as four giants of the maritime industry announced they are launching a joint research project to design an alternative fuel ship.

Shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries, technology firm MAN Energy Solutions, ship classification society Lloyd's Register, and energy company MISC Berhad will work together to develop an oil tanker than can be fuelled with ammonia, the firms said. The design would also be transferable to other types of large ship, they added.

The shipping industry is currently a major contributor to global warming, being responsible for 2.2 per cent of the world's carbon dioxide emissions, outstripping aviation's two per cent share.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has agreed a goal of halving greenhouse gas emissions from 2008 levels by 2050. But campaigners have criticised slow progress in agreeing regulations to support the goal, such as the introduction of speed limits.

As such many of the industry's more progressive firms are pinning their hopes on technological advances that could catalyse emissions reductions. However, high costs and safety issues have hindered the development of potential low emission fuel solutions such as ammonia and hydrogen, and commercially viable vessel designs have yet to appear.

"Low-speed diesel engines are the most efficient propulsion system for trans-oceanic shipping and already run on a sizeable number of emission-friendly fuels," said Bjarne Foldager Jensen, head of MAN's two-stroke engine business.

"We look forward to adding ammonia to the list and welcome the opportunity to work with industry partners in this venture."