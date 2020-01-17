Going green: Just Eat delivers massive spike in vegan orders

Just Eat has seen a 50 per cent increase in orders of vegan dishes partly fuelled by Veganuary

Veganuary orders on Just Eat are mirroring wider trends towards plant-based eating, with the food delivery app reporting a 50 per cent year-on-year increase in orders of vegan dishes during the first quarter of last year.

The firm's new data provided a detailed breakdown of Brits' shifting eating habits, offering further evidence that demand for vegan and vegetarian food is on the rise.

The company confirmed it saw a 47 per cent year-on-year increase in vegan dishes ordered through the summer months of June to August. However, once autumn and winter bite demand for vegan dishes appeared to slow, bringing the overall year-on-year increase down to 17 per cent.

The stats also reveal the geography of shifting eating habits. By capital, Edinburgh orders the most vegan dishes, followed by London, then Belfast, then Cardiff.

The top UK towns seeing the highest vegan order growth during Veganuary are Sunderland in third place, Northampton in second, and Ceredigion, a county on the Welsh coast, in first.

The shift reflects growing concerns around both healthy eating and the environmental impact of dietary choices. Just over a fifth of Brits - 21 per cent - now claim to be "flexitarian", whereby they opt for a largely plant-based diet only occasionally consuming meat.

A recent Mintel survey suggested three main reasons for people's shift away from meat: health, animal welfare, and the environment. With the global livestock industry producing more greenhouse gas emissions than all cars, planes, trains and ships combined, the environment offers a compelling reason to forgo livestock based products. Last year's IPCC report on land-use warned that it will be impossible to meet the world's climate goals without transforming food production.

"The consumption of healthy and sustainable diets, such as those based on coarse grains, pulses and vegetables, and nuts and seeds … presents major opportunities for reducing greenhouse gas emissions," the report concluded.