OVO completes £500m acquisition of SSE Energy Services

Deal marks the latest development as the UK's energy sector is reshaped by the net zero transition

Green energy supplier OVO yesterday confirmed the completion of its £500m acquisition of SSE's household energy business, making the company the UK's second largest energy supplier with over five million customers.

The deal, which was first announced in September and received approval from the Competition and Markets Authority in December, saw OVO pay £400m in cash and £100m in loan notes.

As well as acquiring SSE's 3.5 million domestic customers, OVO will also take on 8,000 staff from its former competitor

Both firms emphasised the deal was driven by the upheaval in the energy industry sparked by the net zero transition, as the companies look to consolidate their respective positions within a rapidly transforming marketplace.

"The sale is in line with our clear strategy, centred on developing, operating and owning renewable energy and electricity network assets," said Alistair Phillips-Davies, chief executive of SSE plc. He added that the firm is now "better positioned to lead the low carbon transformation required to achieve the UK's vital net zero commitment in the years to come".

The acquisition brings SSE's household energy business within the scope of OVO's sweeping Plan Zero sustainability strategy. Announced in September, the plan commits the firm to achieving net zero emissions across its own operations by 2030, while halving its customers carbon footprints.

"SSE's history of excellence at scale combined with OVO's innovative technology and our Plan Zero commitments mean that together, as one team, we can bring millions more people with us on our journey towards zero carbon living," said Stephen Fitzpatrick, CEO and Founder of OVO.

The deal between SSE and OVO comes as energy firms across Europe prepare themselves for a decade of winde-ranging changes within the sector, as decarbonisation catalyses shifts in technologies, policies, and consumer habits.

Last year, Mitsubishi acquired a 20 per cent stake in OVO, a deal which the British firm said would help drive forward development of its smart home and electric vehicle charging technologies.